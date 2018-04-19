VIDEO AND PICTURES: Fun day marks Frontline Associates Supported Tenancies’ 15th anniversary

Music and games in the sunshine were enjoyed as part of Frontline Associates Supported Tenancies’ 15th anniversary celebrations.

The fun day at Broadwater Parish Centre last Wednesday was organised for support workers and the people they work with – adults with learning disabilities, autism, mental health issues and drug or alcohol addiction, and ex-offenders.

Team leader Chris Moore gets owner Andy Freeman in the stocks at the 15th anniversary party for Frontline Associates Supported Tenancies. Picture: Steve Robards SR1810401

Owner Andy Freeman started off by fostering one service user and built up the company from there, so it now supports about 60 people.

The company has houses in Broadwater and Worthing town centre, where the clients live independently with the help of an allocated support worker.

Team leader Chris Moore said: “We mainly support people with learning disabilities and receive referrals from West Sussex County Council.

“The support they receive varies. Some just need help with maintaining their bills and their finances, others need help with everything down to wife, Emily, is also a support worker and Andy is his father-in-law appointments and food shopping.

“There is a team of 15 support workers and the party is for everyone involved, their friends and family.”

The company also now runs supported holidays abroad for clients and plans a trip to Bulgaria later this year.

Pippa Hickey, support worker and team leader, said: “Some of our clients have never been abroad. We asked them to write down their goals and achievements and we are working down the list.

“Disney was one thing they really wanted to do, which we did earlier this year.”