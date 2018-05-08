VIDEO: Appeal for support with big MS fundraising day

Family and friends dedicated to raising money for the MS Society are planning a sponsored walk followed by a celebratory finish line event.

The group, MileS for MS, is made up of Shelley Garrison, Georgina Pottinger, Chris August, Caroline Hunt and Mia Gordon, and they expect around 90 people to join them for their 14 Mile Slog.

Mia Gordon, Georgina Pottinger and John Wright, from Worthing, and Caroline Hunt, from Shoreham, completed the London Marathon for MileS for MS and raised �4,555

The sponsored walk will be from Brighton to Worthing on Saturday, from 10am to 5pm. It finishes at The Cricketers pub in Broadwater, where the finish line event, from 4pm to 9pm, will include a barbecue, family quiz, challenges and competitions.

More than 100,000 people in the UK have multiple sclerosis. The MS Society’s research into treatment is close to the hearts of the MileSforMS fundraising team, which is why they want to help the charity reach its goal of one day finding a cure.

Georgina said: “Having watched my lovely mum Karen suffer at the hands of this debilitating condition for over 26 years with a severe and progressive form of multiple sclerosis, I am keen to see the end of it, and in the meantime I want to help to ensure others suffering with MS can continue to get the help and support they need.”

Georgina was 14 when her mum was diagnosed and Chris, her brother, was eight. Shelley, their cousin, said she had seen the effect the condition had on her aunt and the family over 26 years.

Shelley said: “We are a team of volunteers who have dedicated our time to raising awareness and much-needed funds for the MS Society UK.

“Six years ago, we raised in excess of £14,000, smashing our target of £10,000 for the MS Society UK, with sponsored walks in both Northampton and Worthing, followed by two separate finish line events in which we held raffles, auctions and other games to raise further funds.

“This year, we are organising another 14 Mile Slog and we have secured 90 participants for the walk, proudly sponsored by Seagull Travel of Lancing. All walkers will be wearing MS Society shirts and many will be carrying collection buckets and tins along the seafront route as they pass through Brighton, Hove, Shoreham, Lancing and Worthing.

“We are expecting a further 100 to 150 people to join us at the finish line event.”

Asda has agreed to donate water for the walk but the team is still looking for donations of refreshments, including food for the barbecue. Visit www.milesforms.co.uk or email milesforms2018@gmail.com for more information.

