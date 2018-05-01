Vintage shops transport Shoreham home’s residents back in time

A dementia home has transported its residents back to the 1950s by creating a mini parade of shops.

Each shop in the garden of Kathleen’s Lodge in Shoreham is fully functioning with items that residents can see, touch and feel.

There is a haberdashers with vintage clothing, knitting patterns, wool and sewing machine; a post office complete with post box, post war public information posters, leaflets and an old fashioned till, a bus stop and team rooms.

Kathleen’s Lodge is a 20-bed, family-run dementia home and staff chose May 21, National Care Home Open Day, for Joss Loader, vice chairman of Adur and Worthing Council to officially open the new facility.

Manager Crystal Kostel said: “We have been working with reminiscence therapy for some time as typically people with dementia are able to recall experiences and memories from the past rather than recent events.

“In particular sight, touch, taste, smell and sound can evoke strong memories and helps promote meaningful conversation when sometimes communication is hard.”

In sunny weather, many of the residents’ families enjoyed the nostalgic entertainment and afternoon tea.

Crystal said: “We were really touched by the lovely comments from the residents and their families.”