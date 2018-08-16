Walk all over cancer with Slimming World at Goring Gap

Slimming World members past and present are being urged to put their best feet forward for charity.

Groups in Rustington, Angmering, Goring and Worthing are joining forces for this year’s Walk All Over Cancer campaign and will be gathering at Goring Gap on Sunday.

The aim is to raise money for Cancer Research UK and spread the message that keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of cancer.

Consultant Michelle Ferris-Talbot said: “To do this, they are each setting their own individual steps target and getting sponsored by friends, family and fellow members to achieve it.”

Michelle, who runs groups at Worthing Rugby Football Club, is organising the fundraising challenge with fellow consultants Robyn Gatland, Miranda Brookman, Jane Nea and Sarah Huskinson.

She said: “We are so proud of our members, who have set themselves the challenge of walking more this August.

“Any activity which boosts daily steps will help our members reach their Walk All Over Cancer goal. It’s all about getting going gently and then building up until it becomes an enjoyable part of their daily routine.

“The money raised will go towards an amazing cause and one our members feel very passionate about. We’d love to support Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of all types of cancer.”

The Walk All Over Cancer event will run from 11am to 1pm, ending with a big family picnic. Look out for the big, red, Slimming World gazebo.

Those taking part in the challenge are:

• Michelle’s groups at Worthing Rugby Club, Roundstone Lane, Angmering.

• Robyn’s groups at Maybridge Keystone Club, Raleigh Way, Goring.

• Miranda’s groups at Rustington Methodist Church hall, Claigmar Road, Rustington.

• Jane’s groups at St Matthew’s Church hall, Tarring Road, Worthing.

• Sarah’s groups at Sidney Walter Centre, Sussex Road, Worthing.

