West Sussex pancreatic cancer patients encouraged to attend free support event in Littlehampton

People with pancreatic cancer and their families and carers are encouraged to attend a free, informal support event in Littlehampton to find out more about the disease and to meet others affected.

Held at Littlehampton Girlguiding Centre in Duke Street next Friday, November 2, the event will give visitors the opportunity to ask one of Pancreatic Cancer UK’s specialist nurses questions about the disease and support available to them.

NHS data suggests more than 530 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in Sussex and Surrey this year. Across the UK, just seven per cent of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer will live for five years or more after diagnosis.

Sarah Bell, head of services at the charity, said: “It’s vital that people affected by pancreatic cancer have access to the most up to date information and are made aware of support available to them, but sadly we know this often isn’t the case. Patients and carers also often tell us they felt isolated after a diagnosis.”

The Living with Pancreatic Cancer Support Day starts at 10am, includes lunch, and will end at 2pm.

There will be specialist talks on diet and symptom management, as well as information about Pancreatic Cancer UK’s support services, including a freephone support line and an online discussion forum.

To register to attend, contact Pancreatic Cancer UK on freephone 0808 801 0707 or email nurse@pancreaticcancer.org.uk.

Sarah said: “We know that giving people the opportunity to speak to us face to face, as well as meeting others affected by pancreatic cancer, can make a huge difference.

“We’re looking forward to bringing people affected by pancreatic cancer together, as well as supporting them and working with them in the future.”

