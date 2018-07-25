Worthing GP surgery celebrates 70 years of NHS

Staff and patients headed off into the countryside for a walk to celebrate 70 years of the NHS.

Dr David Hewett from Lime Tree Surgery in Findon Valley organised the gentle two-mile walk around the bottom of Cissbury Ring.

Around 20 patients and a small number of staff representing each department joined the party.

Dr Hewett said: “We set off from the surgery at 10am and completed the walk in just over an hour. It was lovely to have such a good turnout and for there to be such a wide range of participants.

“Everyone had a wonderful time strolling along in the glorious sunshine, chatting as we went, everyone getting to know each other a little better.

“We finished the walk where we started, where refreshments were served in the surgery’s beautiful garden. A great day was had by all.”

-----

Worthing surgery celebrates NHS with community

Worthing and Southlands Hospital staff gather for NHS70 celebration

Worthing Hospital patients given an NHS birthday treat