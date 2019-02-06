Worthing love notes help fund vital heart research

Love notes penned on big red hearts and posted on a town centre window in Worthing are helping to fund vital research.

The messages of love have been posted at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chapel Road to support the annual Love Notes campaign.

Love note at the British Heart Foundation charity shop in Chapel Road, Worthing

See what people have written: Read Worthing messages of love for Valentine’s Day

Allison Swaine-Hughes, retail director, said: “While we might be tempted to splash out on gifts and trinkets for Valentine’s Day, there’s nothing more romantic than simply telling someone how you feel.

“Since Love Notes launched in 2003, it has helped to raise £4.3million for research into heart disease. By dedicating a Love Note to a special someone, whether that’s a partner, a parent or a friend, you’ll be helping the BHF continue to beat heartbreak forever.”

From a Shakespearean-style sonnet to a simple emoji, notes can be written at the charity shop, where small hearts are available for £1, or large for £2. The messages will be displayed in the window until February 15.

While some have declared their undying love, others have celebrated life itself or their favourite food chocolate!

More than 940,000 people in the south east are living with heart and circulatory conditions, including those who have survived heart attacks and strokes.

All money raised from the sales of Love Notes will go towards the foundation’s vital research into heart and circulatory disease and to help beat the heartbreak of those affected.

Last year, the Love Notes campaign broke a world record for the longest chain of paper hearts with a total of 17,938 notes. The record-holding chain measured almost 1.5 miles long, the equivalent to 25 football pitches.

