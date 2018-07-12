Worthing nursery raises money for community defibrillator

A heartfelt appeal proved so successful, a new community defibrillator is now available for people in Worthing, between the railway station and town centre.

Chappell Croft Nursery, in Christchurch Road, launched the defibrillator appeal following staff first aid training.

Children took to scooters and bikes for the sponsored ride around Victoria Park

A month of fundraising was planned to raise the £1,000 needed to install a defibrillator and, if possible, a further £700 for a secure, waterproof box to ensure 24-hour access when the nursery was closed.

Freya Dommen, manager, said: “Attending a first aid course renewal, we were shown how a defibrillator works, how easy it is to save a life with one and how there are not enough of these machines in the locality.

“We always have a sponsor parent event once a year but for this year, we decided to have a charity month of June in order to raise enough money to buy a defibrillator for the nursery and for the benefit of the whole community.

“This will be linked to the ambulance service, so when a 999 call is made, the response team can notify the caller of the equipment’s location.

“Nursery staff recognise the importance of having access to life-saving equipment for use in an emergency, either at the nursery or neighbouring area.”

Fundraising events included a doctors and nurses dress up day for the children, sponsored breakfasts with the parents and a sponsored wheels event in Victoria Park.

Defibrillation is a treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmia, when the heart beats irregularly.

A defibrillator delivers a dose of electric current to the heart to re-establish normal rhythm and plays a vital role in on-scene response to heart attacks.