Worthing Samaritans unveil window on Worthing Pier ahead of 50th anniversary

Worthing Samaritans unveiled two stained glass windows on Worthing Pier ahead of next year’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Volunteers assembled on the pier to see the new windows, showing the services provided by Samaritans.

Worthing Samaritans volunteers with the window on Worthing Pier

The windows also show the variety of ways that people can volunteer with the charity.

Director Liz Riach said: “The timing is good because of our celebrations next year. We wanted to promote what Samaritans do.

“We’ve just recently had a new group of volunteers, but we always need more.”

The charity will host a volunteer information evening at its centre at 2 Lennox Road, Worthing, on Thursday, December 6, at 7pm for those who want to find out more.

The two stained glass windows promote what Worthing Samaritans do ahead of the 50th anniversary

Then, next year, a number of events will be held to celebrate the charity’s 50th anniversary in April, including a civic reception, a barn dance and an afternoon tea.

