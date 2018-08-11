Worthing tiler braves the shave

Self-employed tiler Keith Barber is raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his father.

He heard an advert for Brave the Shave on the radio and thought it would be a great way to support the charity.

Before the charity fundraising effort at South Coast Tattoo

He said: “My father died through cancer and a work colleague was diagnosed with cancer, so I wanted to do it to support them.”

Keith, 57, of Bulkington Avenue, Worthing, hopes to raise about £500 and said ‘everyone has been really generous’.

His father, Basil Barber, was born and brought up in Upper Beeding but moved to the Isle of Wight when he retired.

Basil was later diagnosed with oesophageal cancer and died eight years ago at the age of 79.

Keith regularly uses South Coast Tattoo in Worthing and owner Jason Ross supported his fundraising efforts by carrying out the shave at the studio on Saturday.

Visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/keith-barber for more information.

