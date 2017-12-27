Yoga class teaches benefits of laughter

Laughter yoga proved popular with older people at the Royal Voluntary Service’s Chesham House Centre in Lancing.

Part of the First Time for Everything programme, the session was run by Louisa Light to demonstrate techniques that help people laugh spontaneously, so service users could experience the physical and mental benefits.

Jean Atkinson, who took part in the session and visits the Chesham House Vintage Tea Room daily, said: “You’ll always find a friend at Chesham House.”

There will be a new programme of activities in the new year.

Annick Lynn, service manager, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many local people enjoying our First Time for Everything activities, including new members who haven’t been to the Chesham House Centre before.

“We have lots more exciting events coming up and hope that even more older people, their carers and families will come along. It’s never too late to try something for the first time.”

The centre is open to older people in West Sussex and the First Time for Everything programme is running until April 2018. Visit cheshamhouse.wordpress.com or telephone 01903 854640 for more information.