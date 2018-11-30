Heavy rain and mild temperatures - your Sussex weekend weather

Rain is set to dominate the weekend across East and West Sussex and temperatures are due to drop next week.

The Met Office says that after today’s sunny spells, a band of heavy rain from the south-west is due to hit Sussex by early morning.

It may ease off late in the afternoon but more heavy showers are due overnight.

Sunday (December 2) is forecast to be a much drier day, although it will remain cloudy.

Temperatures are set to be unseasonably mild at around 14degC over the weekend and it will be breezy.

The outlook for early next week is staying largely unsettled over the next few days with showers or longer spells of rain.

It will gradually turn colder by Tuesday, although still around 6-8degC.

The weather for December as a whole is likely to be wet and windy with overall milder than normal conditions.

There is a chance for gales or severe gales, with a possibility that there may be stormy conditions at times.

And those hoping to see some snow around Christmas time?

The Met Office says this will be confined, if it arrives, to the hills in the north of the UK.