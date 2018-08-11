Heavy rain sees roads in Worthing flood

Emergency services received a high number of calls yesterday as heavy rain hit Worthing, flooding roads and leading to potentially dangerous driving conditions.

Our photographer took this video of flooding in Rectory Road, Worthing, yesterday afternoon during the peak of the rainfall.

The fire service said a high volume of calls about flooding were coming in.

A spokesman said: "The weather is atrocious and with so much rain in such a short period of time we’re experiencing flooding across the county.

"We’ve had a high volume of calls and will respond in priority order as quickly as we can.

"Anyone planning on making a journey today, please drive carefully and if possible avoid driving through flood water as there may be unseen dangers below the surface that could cause an accident."

Rain in Rectory Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

In Sompting, residents said Halewick Lane was engulfed in a '6ft-wide river'.

Commenting on the story, Matt Prior wrote: "And about 1ft deep at the centenary house roundabout. Not fun on a motorbike!"

Tracy Read wrote: "My back garden in Durrington partially flooded."

Resident Ella Rudwick said it was not just Halewick Lane and Meadowview that were affected in Sompting.

"Half of Lancing/Sompting was flooding," she wrote.

"Bad on western road by the doctors surgery, down Cokeham Road, Crabtree Lane and Grinstead Lane aswell."

The Met Office forecast for today (Saturday August 11) warns that heavy rain could return this afternoon, while Sunday could also see more downpours.

