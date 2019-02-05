Heavy traffic after A24 Findon collision

Heavy traffic has been reported on the A24 in Findon this morning following a collision.

Traffic reports say the A24 Findon Bypass is partially blocked northbound.

Heavy traffic has been reported following the collision

The collision happened before the A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout), according to traffic reports.

