Heene Road collision causing congestion in Worthing

A collision involving two vehicles at the Heene Road traffic lights in Worthing is causing traffic congestion.

Police said they were called to the incident at 10.25am this morning.

An ambulance had been requested, according to a police spokesman, but it is unclear if anyone has been injured.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.

