Crews from the Shoreham and Littlehampton RNLI have launched this evening (March 3).

A tweet from Shoreham RNLI said crews from Shoreham and Littlehampton had responded to reports of a person in the water in Worthing.

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Harvey Wilton

An eye witness reported seeing a helicopter, at least six police cars and two lifeboats, amid fears somebody had fallen from the pier.

Sussex Police are also believed to be in attendance and have been approached for more information.