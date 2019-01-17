Here are the roadworks and closures for Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond

Planned road works and closures for your district and the surrounding areas are detailed below. This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places.
Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways
Twineham Lane, Albourne: Lay drinking water main with services and connect to main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar
Twineham Lane, Albourne: Carriageway edge erosion repairs, Road Closure, 28 Jan
Dukes Road, Aldingbourne: Repairs to sunken trenches, Road Closure, 7 Feb
Appledram Lane South, Appledram: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 31 Jan
Dell Quay Road, Appledram: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 6 Feb
Crawley Lane, Balcombe: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 5 Feb
Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis: Repair collapsed sewer in carriageway, Road Closure, until 28 Jan
York Road, Bognor Regis: Undertake off site new water services, Road Closure, until 18 Jan
Old Park Lane, Bosham: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 17 Jan to 18 Jan
Old Park Lane, Bosham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 31 Jan
Ratham Lane, Bosham: Ballast packing at level crossing, Overnight Road Closure, 4 Feb to 8 Feb
Fordwater Road, Chichester: Replace water flow chamber in carriageway, Road Closure, 4 Feb
New Park Road, Chichester: Tree cutting works, Road Closure, Chichester District Council, 7 Feb
B2146 Locksash To Old House Lane, Compton: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 23 Jan to 24 Jan
B2146 Old House Lane To West Marden Hill, Compton: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 24 Jan to 28 Jan
Picts Lane, Cowfold: Access overhead Openreach structure, Road Closure, 18 Jan
Gatwick Road Southbound Slip, Crawley: Apply high friction buff surface coating to one way section, Overnight Road Closure, 21 Jan to 25 Jan
Ifield Drive, Crawley: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 4 Feb
Old Park Lane, Fishbourne: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 17 Jan to 18 Jan
Watery Lane, Funtington: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 6 Feb
B2146 Compton Down To Harting Hill, Harting: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 29 Jan to 30 Jan
Bohemia Hollow, Harting: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 30 Jan to 1 Feb
East Harting Street, Harting: New sewer connection, Road Closure, until 18 Jan
North Lane, Harting: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 30 Jan to 1 Feb
Bentswood Road, Haywards Heath: Carriageway Resurfacing, Road Closure, 4 Feb to 6 Feb
Hammerpond Road, Horsham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 7 Feb
Harwood Road, Horsham: Replace streetlighting column following traffic collision, Road Closure, 4 Feb
Twineham Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Lay drinking water main with services and connect to main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar
Two Mile Ash Road, Itchingfield: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 6 Feb
Elms Drive, Lancing: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 4 Feb to 5 Feb
Albert Road, Littlehampton: Openreach street cabinet and power installation, Road Closure, 4 Feb to 15 Feb
Western Road, Littlehampton: Lay new gas service, Road Closure, until 18 Jan
High Street, Loxwood: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 4 Feb to 5 Feb
Blind Lane, Lurgashall: Reset gully frame and grating and frame, Road Closure, 22 Jan
Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall: Excavate and install ducting for installation of circuit cable system, Road Closure, 6 Feb to 15 Feb
Crawley Road, North Horsham: Gas main disconnection, Road Closure, until 3 Feb
Jackdaw Lane, North Horsham: New foul water connection, Road Closure, until 1 Feb
Rusper Road, North Horsham: Lift and replace level crossing for tamping machine to pass through, Overnight Road Closure, 19 Jan to 21 Jan
Lower Bognor Road, Pagham: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 5 Feb to 8 Feb
High Street, Petworth: Lay new gas service, Road Closure, 28 Jan to 1 Feb
Poynings Road, Poynings: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 28 Jan
Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 4 Feb
Rectory Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 4 Feb
Lynwick Street, Rudgwick: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 25 Jan
East Street, Rusper: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 25 Jan
Ifield Wood, Rusper: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 5 Feb
Paddock Lane, Selsey: New sewer connection for Selsey Academy, Road Closure, until 25 Jan
Gordon Road, Shoreham-By-Sea,: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 1 Feb
Kingston Lane, Shoreham-By-Sea: Sign and post works, Road Closure, 27 Jan
Ship Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Lay Openreach duct, Road Closure, until 17 Jan
Billingshurst Road, Slinfold: New sewer connection, Road Closure, 21 Jan to 6 Feb
Stein Road, Southbourne: Track maintenance, Road Closure, 26 Jan to 28 Jan
Stein Road, Southbourne: Track maintenance, Overnight Road Closure, 31 Jan to 1 Feb
Hop Oast Roundabout, Southwater: Carriageway pothole repairs, Overnight Road Closure, 1 Feb
Roman Way, Southwick: Renew Openreach pole, Road Closure, 1 Feb
Fryern Road, Storrington And Sullington: Lay new gas main, make connections and replace services, Road Closure, 21 Jan to 8 Feb
Bob Lane, Twineham: Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 29 Jan
Twineham Lane, Twineham: Lay drinking water main with services and connect to main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar
Binsted Lane, Walberton: Build new Openreach joint box and lay duct, Road Closure, 4 Feb to 8 Feb
Binsted Lane, Walberton: Build new Openreach joint box, Road Closure, 4 Feb to 8 Feb
Mayes Lane, Warnham: Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works, Road Closure, 6 Feb to 12 Feb
Northlands Road, Warnham: Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works, Road Closure, 6 Feb to 12 Feb
Station Approach, West Hoathly: Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 31 Jan to 1 Feb
Selham Road, West Lavington: Access overhead Openreach structure, Road Closure, 17 Jan to 18 Jan
Hayling Rise, Worthing: Gas connection in conjunction with A27 works, Road Closure, 28 Jan to 1 Feb
Northcourt Road, Worthing: Lay water communication pipe and install meter to serve new house, Road Closure, 22 Jan to 24 Jan
Sea Place, Worthing: In conjunction with refurbishment of signalised junction in Goring Rd, Road Closure, until 15 Mar