Here is how Adur and Worthing will mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Residents in Adur and Worthing are set to come together on Sunday to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Civic leaders will join with residents to remember those who suffered in the Holocaust, under Nazi persecution, as well as those who fell victim during subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

In memory of all those individuals, families and communities who lost their lives or faced persecution, two memorial services are planned.

These will focus on this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day Trust theme – Torn from Home.

In Shoreham, the service will be led by councillor Joss Loader, chairman of Adur District Council, in Buckingham Park from midday on Sunday.

Ms Loader said: “Regardless of our background, age, faith or race, Holocaust Memorial Day gives us all an opportunity to pause and remember those who have lost their lives in the most heart-rending circumstances.

“This year, we will join in the nationwide focus on how those who have faced persecution have lost a safe space to call ‘home’.

“I hope that this service will provide a means to reflect and learn from the lessons of the past which must never be repeated.”

In Worthing, a memorial service will be led by councillor Paul Baker, the mayor of Worthing, in Beach House Park from 11am on Sunday.

Mr Baker said: “Home is a place of sanctuary, yet the millions of people affected by the atrocities of genocide were forcibly removed from their place of safety.

“On this important day, we will join together in remembrance of the suffering of those whose lives were lost in World War Two and in subsequent genocides.”

Both services will take place next to a tree of life, upon which a wreath will be laid.

Trees of life were planted to help remember those who died during the Holocaust and other genocides.

