High wind causes ‘dangerous’ damage to Worthing roof

The fire service was called after high wind at the weekend caused ‘dangerous’ damage to a roof in Worthing.

A crew from Worthing was called after roof tiles were reported falling from a building in Montague Street at around 12.30pm yesterday (Sunday, December 10), a spokesman confirmed.

Firefighters used a ladder to make the scene safe.

It was one of seven incidents West Sussex Fire and Rescue service were called to over the weekend in response to dangerous structures.

Crews were called to remove fallen trees which had blocked roads including the A281 Shermanbury in Horsham and Grouse Road in Mannings Heath.

Firefighters also assisted after trees fell across telephone cables in Natts Lane, Billingshurst and Glatting Lane in Midhurst.