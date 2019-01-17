Highdown Hotel: Take a peek behind the scenes of the renovations at Worthing's The Highdown

The Highdown Hotel, in Littlehampton Road, was bought by hospitality company Brunning and Price last year, with a promise of 'marrying the old with the new'.

The Highdown Hospitality company Brunning and Price bought The Highdown Hotel last year

The company planned to 'sensitively marry the old with the new' during the renovations

The tea rooms were controversially closed in July 2018, but the plan is to reopen them as part of the renovations

The grand reopening of the hotel and tea rooms is set for Tuesday, February 26

