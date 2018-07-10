Highdown Tea Rooms sets date for closure

Highdown Tea Rooms has confirmed an official date for its closure.

In a statement on Facebook on Tuesday, manager Donna Lewington said the tea rooms will close its doors for good on Sunday, July 29.

In an emotional post labelled ‘heartbroken’, Miss Lewington said: “Today is not about me.

“I feel for our staff who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own.

“I feel for all our customers who have lost somewhere they could sit, chat, relax and hopefully feel valued.”

She thanked everyone for their support, including each of the more than 4,400 people who signed a petition protesting the closure.

Miss Lewington was informed by her landlord, Dominion Hospitality, which also owns the Highdown Hotel, that the tenancy agreement would not be renewed on June 22.

Initially given just over a week to vacate, Miss Lewington continued on a day-to-day basis as solicitors from both sides held talks.

This latest announcement draws to an end her 12-year stay as manager of the popular tea rooms, which will hold a special, to be decided, event for its final weekend.

“I could not have wished for better people to call my friends,” said Miss Lewington.

“A special thank you goes out to our four-legged friends for bringing in their owners each week.”

