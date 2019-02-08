Hobbycraft in Angmering to host Valentine’s Day workshops for children

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, Hobbycraft in Angmering is hosting free childrens’ card making workshops.

The events will give the opportunity to make a Valentine’s card for a loved one by working with in-store colleagues and using a variety of crafting components.

Hobbycraft is hosting a Valentine's Day card making workshop

There will be two workshops taking place tomorrow (Saturday, February 9) from 10.30am to 11.30am or midday to 1pm.

Children aged four and over are invited to take part in the free workshop, but booking is essential which can be done here

All children under 16 years old must be supervised by an adult at all times although no booking is required for supervisors.

Hobbycraft in Angmering is on the Roundstone Bypass, near Haskins Roundstone.

