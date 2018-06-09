Hold off electric car purchase until 2023, warns expert

Drivers in the south east who need to watch the pennies are being encouraged to consider holding off purchasing electric vehicles until 2023, according to a new expert report.

The in-depth study by Confused.com comes as latest figures reveal electric vehicles have made up just two per cent of new registrations in 2018 to date. Even though new research shows more than a quarter pf drivers in the south east would consider buying one as their next car.

Despite a green revolution taking the world by storm, it’s no wonder most drivers are still showing fossil fuel favouritism, and the report suggests there are several reasons for it. More than half of drivers in the region said they were put off by the eye-watering price tags of electric vehicles – Tesla’s Model S hatchback can cost up to £127,000 while one of the least expensive models, the Renault Zoe is still a significant £20,670. And insurance data from Confused.com reveals they can be a whopping £370 more expensive to insure than your average petrol or diesel car. Furthermore, only one in three electric or hybrid vehicles in the UK have qualified to make savings with the Government’s plug-in car grant this year (2018) so far.

However, the report has found for the lucky few who can afford to invest early in an electric vehicle can make significant savings. For example, electric cars can save an average of £1,800 on fuel and road tax in three years, as well as savings on parking, which is free for EVs in many car parks. This is despite some rather hefty electricity usage. A full charge of a Nissan Leaf (24kwh) uses the equivalent power needed to make 222 cups of tea, 501 rounds of toast, iron 343 shirts and watch 66 hours of TV.

And as more and more people start to opt for electric vehicles there will be a greater need for power, especially at peak times. This has led some skeptics to question whether our national grid can handle the increased demand - one of many myths that the report debunks.

Most drivers have accepted the fact that the electric revolution is coming, however, they predict that it won’t be until 2037 that we start to see the number of EVs overtaking petrol and diesel vehicles.