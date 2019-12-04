Homeless winter shelter opens in Littlehampton

A winter night shelter for rough sleepers in Littlehampton has been opened by Arun District Council.

The shelter, which can accommodate up to eleven people, is being operated from the United Reform Church in High Street, Littlehampton, and run by the charity Turning Tides.

It opened its doors for the first time on Monday and will continue to run until March 2, 2020.

A local connection to the Arun District is required to access the service, a council spokesman said.

Individuals should present at the Turning Tides breakfast club, which is run from the church between 9am and 10.30am, Monday to Thursday.

People can also get a referral from Arun District Council.

The council’s housing options team can be contacted at housing.options@arun.gov.uk or 01903 737552

During the winter months, the council will also be operating a shelter in Bognor Regis.

This will be based at the Glenlogie Hub in Clarence Road. Run by the charity Stonepillow, it can accommodate up to 16 people, a council spokesman confirmed.

SEE MORE: Hundreds turn out to hear candidates’ views on climate change ahead of the General Election

Missing space camera launched by Worthing students five months ago found by dogwalker

‘Unique’ concert ukulele engraved with Charles Dickens reference is stolen from car in Worthing