Horsham pupils fundraise for girl’s once in a lifetime Disneyworld trip

A Horsham school has been fundraising to send a girl born with several complex medical conditions on her dream holiday.

Castlewood Primary School took action help one of its pupils, Zoe Granger, fundraise for her dream trip to America.

As previously reported in the County Times, Zoe is helping raise money for the charity, Caudwell Children, that are supporting her with her adventure to Disneyworld, Florida.

The pupils have used their daily mile track to run 4,500 miles, the distance to Disneyworld over the past weeks.

Her classmates from year four also organised a cake sale after school.

Sharon Walker Cakes, www.sharonwalker cakes.co.uk, based in Southwater, donated cakes to the sale and held a sale herself raising £28.

A total of £446.43 has been donated to Caudwell Children.

To donate see www.justgiving.com/fundraising/holiday4zoe