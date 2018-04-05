How did Worthing fare in pier of the year contest?

Worthing Pier was among contenders for the top prize – so where did it come?

Worthing Pier has come third in a coveted annual award to find the UK’s best pier.

It was pipped to the post by South Parade Pier in Portsmouth, which took first place, and Felixstowe’s pier.

The Pier of the Year award is organised by the National Piers Society. Founded in 1979, it aims to promote and sustain interest in the UK’s piers.

Worthing Pier came second for three years running prior to this year’s award.

To read more about the pier’s history, click here.