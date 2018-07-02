How long the hot weather is set to last in Sussex

It’s been a while since Sussex has seen any substantial rain and keen gardeners won’t be happy with news that very little is expected in the coming weeks,

After a particularly hot day today, the temperatures are set to drop two or three degrees during the early part of the week as the wind moves round to the north-east.

More sunshine on the way

However, it will be back to the south or west by Thursday, pushing the temperature back up to the high 20s.

So what is the outlook for the rest of July?

The Met Office says that throughout the weekend high pressure is set to build from the Atlantic, with much of the UK staying dry and very warm with sunshine. Winds will be light in most places but it will be breezier around coasts.

“Into the following week we are likely to hold onto the dry, settled and very warm conditions in central and southern areas although some interludes of showery conditions or a few thundery showers are possible at times.

“For the second half of July, the most likely scenario is that the fine weather looks set to predominate across the UK, with mostly dry, sunny and warm conditions, especially in the south.

“Temperatures overall are likely to be above average during the second half of July, with some further very warm spells possible.

“However, temperatures may return to near average at times, particularly in any changeable spells of weather.”

Dr Thomas Waite of PHE said: “We know that when weather like this hits many people will head outdoors and make the most of the sunshine – but for others high temperatures, over more than a day or two, can be really uncomfortable and pose a significant risk to health. This is because their bodies may struggle to adapt to working harder, as all our bodies do when the weather gets this hot, and they can become ill.

“It’s vitally important that we keep an eye on friends, family and neighbours who may be at risk. For others the best thing to do is avoid the sun during the hottest parts of the day, carry water with you when travelling and if going out to large events, and we know lots of people will be watching football this week: think what you can do stay cool. It’s also worth remembering to think about keeping homes cool, as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat of the day.”

Forestry Commission Spokesperson, Stuart Burgess, said: “Every year, fire destroys thousands of hectares of countryside. They are a threat to people, wildlife, forests, woodlands and trees. Although some fires are started deliberately, most of them are due to carelessness. Thankfully major forest fires are rare and we remind everyone to take care all the time, not only during dry spells.”

