Huge fire breaks out at Sussex hotel

A huge fire has broken out at a Sussex hotel this morning (Friday).

Around 12 fire engines as well as ambulances have been sent to The Claremont hotel in Grand Parade, Eastbourne, where smoke and flames have been seen billowing out of the building since around 9am.

Photo by Ian Jackson

A witness said, “It’s absolutely huge. It started at the back of the hotel, now the whole front of the hotel is on fire. Loads of people are running around, there’s loads and loads of smoke.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) confirmed it is attending the scene. The service said on Twitter, “Please avoid the area. Everyone’s been evacuated safely.”

In a statement ESFRS said firefighters were first called at 8.52am this morning. It said, “The Claremont hotel on the seafront has been evacuated and everyone has been accounted for.

“There are no reports of injuries. Crews are using breathing apparatus and main jets to tackle the fire.”