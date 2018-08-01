Hundreds celebrate Littlehampton Harbour festival and Wick Week

It was a weekend of double celebrations as Littlehampton Harbour held their annual festival and Wick Week was launched.

The Littlehampton Harbour annual Waterfront Festival took place on Sunday – but, unfortunately, many of the planned events had to be cancelled due to the stormy weather.

A free family cream tea was held at Wick Hall, Wick Village, Littlehampton to celebrate the start of Wick Week 2018. Pictured: Chairman of Arun District Council, Councillor Alan Gammon, enjoye a cream tea with some local residents at the event. Picture by Scott Ramsey

However, the lifeboat crew at the RNLI station were on hand to do a rescue demonstration with their two boats: the D Class Ray of Hope and the Atlantic 85 Renée Sherman.

A volunteer crew member was dropped into the River Arun, and a smoke flare was let off to signal they were in distress. They then were carried with the current before the crews manouvered the boats to rescue them.

Another highlight was the jetski displays, with acrobatics including backflips and barrel rolls courtesy of Daniel Foy, a two-time British and European freeride champion.

A free family cream tea was held at Wick Hall, Wick Village, Littlehampton to celebrate the start of Wick Week 2018. Pictured: a visitor enjoys the event.

Harbourmaster Billy Johnson thanked those who braved the weather for taking part.

He said: “It is the one time of year that we get to showcase all the things that take place on the river. It was really nice to see the support there.

“I’m sorry we couldn’t reschedule it, but in August the schedule is so full it wasn’t an option.”

Meanwhile, in Wick, dozens turned up to Wick Hall in Wick Street on Saturday for a cream tea to mark the beginning of Wick Week, which runs until Friday.

ks180361-6 Wick Week phot kate'Babies having fun in the ball pool at theWickbourne Centre in Clun Road.ks180361-6 SUS-180730-185540008

The celebrations are funded by Littlehampton Town Council.

Speaking ahead of the event, town councillor Ian Buckland said: “Wick Week is a fantastic opportunity for people to experience everything the Wick community has to offer.

“Many of the activities are free or low cost, it’s a great chance to try something new.”

Visit the website wickweek.org.uk for a full schedule of events.

DM1874974a.jpg The Littlehampton Harbour Annual Waterfront Festival. The lifeboat crew. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180730-001420008

DM1875057a.jpg The Littlehampton Harbour Annual Waterfront Festival. Crew member Richard Howlett, and visitors (from left) Ian Smith, Richard Hale and Trevor Boston in the lifeboat station. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180730-001547008

ks180361-1 Wick Week phot kate'Members of the Knit and Natter group at All Saints Church.ks180361-1 SUS-180730-185109008

DM1875099a.jpg The Littlehampton Harbour Annual Waterfront Festival. Crew members Matt Brewster, left and Warren Marden. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-180730-001619008

A free family cream tea was held at Wick Hall, Wick Village, Littlehampton to celebrate the start of Wick Week 2018. Pictured: the mayor of Littlehampton, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, and Julie Roby, Wick Information Centre and Wick Hall Manager. Picture by Scott Ramsey

A free family cream tea was held at Wick Hall, Wick Village, Littlehampton to celebrate the start of Wick Week 2018. Pictured: Liz Angioni and the children from Sparkles Variety Group entertain visitors to the event. Picture: Scott Ramsey