Hundreds donated to Worthing Mencap following royal wedding celebrations

After hundreds of people flocked to a royal wedding picnic, organisers have been able to present a cheque to Worthing Mencap.

Hosted at Broadwater CE Primary School, the Broadwater Royal Wedding Picnic was enjoyed by visitors who turned up to watch the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan.

Mayor of Worthing Paul Baker, Cllr Sean McDonald, Myra Jasper, Tesco Volunteer for the day (Sponsor), Liz Crockett - Worthing Mencap, Dave Hunt, Pamela Davidson, Mencap, Ann Barlow (committee), Vicky Vaughan (organiser), Duncan Barrass, The Rabbit Group (Sponsor), Sandra Baker, Mayoress

A cheque for £766.38 was presented to Pamela Davidson from Worthing Mencap in a ceremony at the mayor’s parlour.

Organiser Vicky Vaughan said: “The committee is thrilled that everyone who joined us for this fantastic family event also raised much needed funds for Worthing Mencap.

“Broadwater Royal Wedding Picnic was a community event organised by volunteers, we are hugely grateful to all our sponsors, especially Robert Luff and The Rabbit Group for enabling us to make this happen.”

Sky News followed the event all afternoon and it enjoyed national coverage with the newsroom flicking between Worthing and Windsor.

Taken at the Broadwater Royal Wedding Picnic. From left Ann Barlow (Committee), Tim Loughton MP, Vicky Vaughan (Organiser), Bob Smytherman (Town Crier), Lisa Loughton

Pamela is the charity’s TV star who was interviewed on Sky News.

-----

Worthing celebrates the Royal Wedding

Communities together for royal wedding celebrations

Worthing’s youngest mayor invited to royal wedding