Hundreds enjoy sunny Littlehampton sandcastle competition

Hundreds of families took advantage of the glorious sunshine to pack out the seafront for Littlehampton’s annual sandcastle building competition.

According to Littlehampton Town Council, which organises the event, 285 children took part in the competition, which was held at East Beach, near the coastguard station, at 11am on Monday, with registrations from 10am.

Littlehampton sandcastle competition.

Using natural materials, the aim was to impress the judges and win prizes in three categories: five and under, over fives and ten plus.

Of the children that attended, 150 were from Littlehampton and the majority were from West Sussex, but the annual free event also attracted young sand artists from further afield, including Burnley, Manchester, Southampton, Cambridge, Devon and a few on holiday from Canada.

The judges who picked the winning artworks were town councillor Ian Buckland, Littlehampton Mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, the Spirit FM team and the the Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts, who dressed as swashbuckling pirates inkeeping with the maritime theme of the day.

According to the town council, the winners of the five and under category were Elise Adams and Niamh Freeman, who built an impressive sand palace to wow the judges.

Littlehampton sandcastle competition.

With pebbles to decorate her octopus, Evie Stauss skimmed past the rest to claim victory in the over fives category.

And although they faced stiff competition from Chloe Massey and Amy Sendall, both ten, who made a beautiful mermaid, the winners of the ten-plus category were Ciara Algar and her sister Mia, who were photographed celebrating next to their detailed sandcastle fortress.

Prizes were donated by the competition’s sponsors, Harbour Park and Mewsbrook Park Café.

Littlehampton sandcastle competition.