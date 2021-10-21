‘Hundreds of floods’ spark warning to drivers from West Sussex firefighters

Hundreds of calls for help were made to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service last night, but firefighters are warning drivers to still take extra care today.

A spokesperson said: “There’s still a lot of surface water out there and some road closures in place.

“If you have to travel this morning, please take extra care on your journey and heed road closures – don’t ignore them as you could be putting yourself and responders in harm if you get stuck.”

Hundreds of calls were made to West Sussex firefighters over flooding. These vehicles were trapped in floodwater at Ashington on Tuesday

The warning followed incidents last night when some people had to be rescued from cars after driving into flood water.

Many homes and businesses in West Sussex were also affected by flooding.