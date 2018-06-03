Hundreds raised from charity hair donation

Kerri Bradford and her auntie Carol Brown. Kerri had more than six inches of hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust
A charity haircut at Serenity Hair, Rustington, raised more than £600 for the Little Princess Trust.

Kerri said: “What made me decide to cut my hair was because I have always had it long most of my life and wanted a change. I have always known about The Little Princess Trust because I see other people doing the same and on Facebook.

“Its a great way to raise awareness, money and donate my hair to a great cause. My hair will grow back so I thought why not. I then got my auntie Carol Brown involved as I knew she would be up for being a part of this, so we drove from Southampton where I live to Rustington to her salon Serenity Hair to do it.”

So far, £680 has been raised for the charity from the hair cut.

Carol said: “As a salon, any time a client is having more than six inches cut off their hair we will encourage them to donate the hair to the trust.”

To donate to Kerri’s JustGiving page, visit www.justgiving.com/kerribradfordgoodbyehair