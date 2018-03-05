Hundreds tell council what they want to see improved at Brooklands

Hundreds of residents have called for improvements at Brooklands as Worthing Borough Council considers upgrades to the popular park.

A masterplan will be drawn up to revitalise the facilities – alongside ongoing work to dredge the lake.

An online consultation saw more than 800 residents give their feedback – with ideas ranging from calls for a better, cleaner café to a walk trail, improved children’s play are and more native trees and flowers.

Councillor Diane Guest, cabinet member for environment, said: “I’m so pleased that so many local residents took the time to take part in the online public consultation .This project has received so much positive community engagement and we are hoping to create a park that residents of Worthing can be proud of.”

A series of options are being drafted which will be presented for further public consultation.

Scores who responded to the consultation hope the improvements to the lake will enable boats to allowed back.

