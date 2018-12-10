Ice skating in Sussex: where is your local ice rink?

Are you looking to take to the ice this winter? We have rounded up the where, when and cost of skating across the county.

Bognor Regis

Where: Next to the Regis Centre on the Promenade.

When: 10am-9pm daily until Thursday, January 6

Cost: Adults £7.50, children 4-16 £6.50, OAPs/ students £6.50

Full details: www.iceskatingontheprom.co.uk

Brighton

Where: Pavilion Gardens at the Royal Pavilion

When: 10am to 9.15am every day (except Christmas Day) until Sunday, January 13

Cost: £10 (£7 for under 12s).

Full details: www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/whats-on/when-does-the-ice-rink-open-in-brighton-and-how-much-is-it-1-8686745

Chichester

Where: Priory Park

When: 10am-8.30pm Mon-Thurs, 10am-10.30pm Fri-Sun until Sunday, January 6

Cost: Prices start from £9

Full details: www.chice.uk

Crawley

Where: Goffs Park

When: 12.30pm-9pm Mon-Fri, 10am-9pm weekends and school holidays

Cost: Peak £9.75 (£8 for under 16s) / off peak £7 flat rate. Family ticket £32.50 peak times.

Full details: www.crawleyicerink.co.uk/

Worthing

Where: Steyne Gardens

When: 10am-9pm until Sunday, February 24

Cost: Peak £9.50 (£8 for under 16s) / off peak £7 flat rate. Family ticket £31 peak times.

Full details: www.worthingicerink.com

Over the border...

For those looking further afield, or without options nearby, there are rinks over the county border that might be worth considering

Ashford (Kent)

When: 2pm-8pm Mon to Thurs, 12pm-6pm weekends, until Wednesday, January 2

Where: Eastwell Court, Ashford

Cost: £14.50 for adults, £9.75 children under 12. For afternoon tea and one hour skating: £39 for adults, £19 for children and £99 for families (two adults, two children)

Full details: www.eastwellmanor.co.uk/christmas-at-eastwell-manor/ice-rink

Portsmouth (Hampshire)

When: 11.45am-11pm weekdays and 10.30am - 11pm weekends until Friday, December 14. 10.30am-11pm weekdays and weekends from Friday, December 14 until Sunday, January 6.

Where; Guildhall Square

Cost: £10 adults, £8.50 children, £9 concession (student and OAP) and £32 family.

Full details: www.iceskateportsmouth.co.uk

Royal Tunbridge Wells (Kent)

When: 11am-8pm for adults with sessions aimed at parents and toddlers at 9.45am and 10.15am. Until Wednesday, January 2.

Where: Calverley Grounds

Cost: £14.50 for adults and children £9.75. Parent and toddler sessions are £9.50 plus booking fees.

Full details: assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk/ice-skating-in-calverley-grounds