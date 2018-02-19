Ideas flood in for regeneration of Union Place

From an indoor ski slope to an aquarium – the ideas to regenerate Union Place have been flooding in since Worthing Borough Council purchased the former police station site.

Scores of residents have made suggestions about how to transform the town centre site and the council has pledged to listen to the public’s suggestions before putting forward plans.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “From the wonderful to the slightly wacky, the public feedback we have had has been incredible – it clearly shows how much local residents feel invested in seeing the redevelopment of this key town centre site.

“Now we own the site, we are in control of our own destiny. But it’s still crucial that we weigh up all options before pursuing our next move.

“I look forward to working with the public as we push forward with our ambitious plans which I believe will begin a new chapter of prosperity for our town.”

The council’s investment prospectus – a document to entice developers into the town – previously outlined a rough vision for what could be achieved at Union Place.

The 2016 document said it could accommodate around 200 homes and 9,500 square metres of leisure and retail space, possibly including a multiplex cinema.

Since the council purchased the site for £3.5million in January, numerous ideas have been put forward.

A treetop adventure park, ice rink, indoor skate park, laser tag, indoor adventure playground, aquarium and IMAX cinema joined an aquarium and indoor ski slope atop Worthing’s wishlist.

Click here to see what Herald readers wanted when the Herald posed the question.

Mr Jenkins said: “I will repeat what I said when we bought the site: all options remain open to us at this stage. We will listen to everyone’s views and suggestions, but recognise we will never please everybody. But the main thing is that we ensure the best possible result for the people of Worthing.”