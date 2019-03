Immigration officers were spotted at the Aquarena construction site in Worthing this morning (March 26).

A number of officers, along with the police, were seen at the former swimming pool site in Brighton Road.

Police outside the Aquerena construction site in Worthing this morning (March 26)

The Home Office, Sussex Police, and Roffey Homes have been contacted for a response.

Contractors on behalf of Roffey Homes started work on the plot in November 2017 – a £45million development of 141 homes and commercial space.