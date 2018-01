A 32-year-old man has been arrested after immigration officers, acting on intelligence received, visited a number of residential addresses in Worthing yesterday (Tuesday, January 30).

A 32-year-old Latvian man was arrested for not exercising his EEA Treaty Rights, a Home Office spokesman said.

Immigration vans parked in Portland Road, Worthing

He had been unable to prove he was in paid employment, according to the spokesman.

He remains in immigration detention pending his removal from the UK, the spokesman confirmed.