Injured owl flies off for treatment – in a plane from Shoreham Aiport

An injured baby tawny owl is now receiving treatment – after a special flight from Shoreham Airport.

The baby owl was found in the middle of a road this morning and was initially cared for by the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS).

The charity said the owl was then flown from Shoreham Airport to Staverton Airport, in Gloucestershire, by WRAS supporter Graham Mountford, for specialist surgery at Vale Wildlife Hospital.

WRAS founder Trevor Weeks said: “We have an amazingly dedicated life-saving team at WRAS. We have always aimed to be as professional as possible involving veterinary surgeons in every aspect of our work and pushing the boundaries of what we are able to achieve at the same time ensuring we put the animals’ welfare first at all times.”

WRAS is an award-winning community charity which deals with more than 3,000 casualties a year. It is funded entirely on donations and anyone wanting to know more about the charity should visit the website www.wildlifeambulance.org