There were injuries in a collision on the A27 in Sompting yesterday evening (November 7).

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said at 6.30pm, one of its ambulances came across a collision involving two cars at the Hill Barn traffic lights.

Collision at Hill Barn traffic lights in Sompting

The road was blocked as a result.

Paramedics saw if they needed to help those involved, and stayed at the scene for an hour.

There were minor injuries, but no-one needed further hospital treatment, the ambulance service spokesman said.