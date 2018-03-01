International DJ sets at Goodwood

Three of the biggest names in international music will be heading to Goodwood Racecourse this summer as part of its popular Three Friday Nights events.

Rudimental are making a return to Goodwood and will perform a DJ set after racing on June 1.

Steve Aoki

They put on a phenomenal set at one of Goodwood’s Three Friday Nights in 2013 and such was their immense popularity that they will be the first act in the event’s eight-year history to return.

Then Example + DJ Wire will take to the decks on the night of June 8 and Steve Aoki will bring the party to an almighty crescendo on June 15.

Goodwood’s Three Friday Nights have become renowned locally as some of the most exciting events on the South Coast, with the DJ sets taking place after an evening of horseracing. After the last race has been run and the sun sets, the Parade Ring transforms into a laser-lit dancefloor as the atmosphere is ignited for three truly unforgettable nights.

Example and DJ Wire

Example has become a household name across Britain, Europe and the US. The Londoner has sold-out tours around the world and is known as one of the best live acts in the business, performing huge hits such as ‘Changed the way you kissed me’ and ‘Kickstarts.’ The Goodwood crowd can expect an explosive set of epic dance anthems.

Steve Aoki is an unstoppable force in the electronic dance world. Grammy-nominated and voted ‘Best DJ in America’ in 2015, Aoki has become globally renowned for his incredible headline performances at music festivals worldwide. He has collaborated with the likes of Will. I. Am., Louis Tomlinson, Linkin Park and Iggy Azalea and he has remixed the works of Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Drake, The Killers and Snoop Dogg. He has also just made waves for being the first DJ to play a gig in zero gravity.

Adult tickets start from £35, with juniors (13-17) starting from £26.25. Hospitality packages start from £99. Tickets are on sale from 9am Saturday, March 3 and can be purchased at Goodwood.com or by calling 01243 755055.