Investigations into cause of 'electrical shocks' at Brooklands pond continue

Investigations into what caused electrical shocks to emit from a small pond a Brooklands golf course in East Worthing are underway, a council spokesman has said.

The area around Brooklands Par 3 Golf Course was cordoned off by police on Saturday after police suspected that two dogs had been electrocuted after entering the pond.

Emergency services at the scene on Saturday. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The fire service and UK Power Networks were called to assist at the scene and the public was urged to stay away.

The area was made safe and reopened to the public at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Worthing Borough Council has confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway.

A spokesman said: "Investigations are ongoing into the cause of electrical shocks emitting from the small pond on the par 3 golf course at Brooklands Park.

"All electrical power to the small pond’s aerator system and the golf course irrigation system has been switched off and the area is now open and has been declared safe.

"The golf course has been closed for play for the past two years while Rampion work nearby to link its offshore wind farm to the UK grid underneath the park.

"This was not the cause of the incident at the weekend.

"Brooklands Lake itself was not affected.

"There were two incidents on Friday and Saturday in which the owners of dogs who had entered the small pond reported that their pets had received shocks.

"Worthing Borough Council surveyors together with our contractors are working to ascertain the cause of the incident.

"We are extremely sorry that the incident occurred.

"The area is now safe but our investigations into what happened continue."

Police said the dogs affected were reported to be in a stable condition.

UK Power Networks attended the scene on Saturday but a spokesman confirmed that engineers found no fault on UK Power Networks equipment.

