Issue with new Lancing car park system sees some drivers fined in error

An error with a new enforcement system at a Lancing car park has seen some drivers incorrectly issued with fines.

An Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system had been expected to be introduced at the pay and display Beach Green car park since November, when new machines, cameras and signs were installed.

Beach Green car park Lancing. Photo: Google Images

Lancing Parish Council, which owns the car park, announced that the new system would come into play on Monday, January 7.

However a ‘system error’ led to the ANPR system going live days earlier than expected, a parish council spokesman said – which caused some innocent drivers to be issued with penalty charge notices.

A spokesman for the parish council said: “All penalty charge notices issued prior to the 7 January 2019 have been voided, but we’re advising drivers to contact District Enforcement, the council’s car park contractor, for further confirmation of this and for their peace of mind.

“District Enforcement has apologised for the error and are trying to deal with all enquiries as swiftly as possible.”

The spokesman added that a notice was posted on the parish council’s Facebook page and website when it became aware of the system error.

The ANPR system operates by using camera technology to keep a constant eye on traffic flow.

Cameras situated at the entrance to the car park automatically identify vehicles and apply the rules of the car park to them.

The charging period at Beach Green car park is from 8am to 10pm.

To contact District Enforcement about a penalty charge notice, email appeals@district-enforcement.co.uk or call 01785 336780.

Have you been affected by the error? Get in touch – send an email to news@worthingherald.co.uk

