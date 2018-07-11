Jasper searches for new home after stay at Dogs Trust Shoreham

Seven-year-old collie cross Jasper is searching for a new home after spending more than two years at Dogs Trust Shoreham's rehoming centre.

Jasper arrived at the centre in January 2016 when found as a stray, and soon made strong bonds with carers.

Jasper is searching for a new home

Staff say that Jasper has come on leaps and bounds at the rehoming centre and is ready to find a forever home.

Working closely with Dogs Trust’s team of expert behaviourists, staff are delighted with the progress made. Jasper was previously worried by meeting new people and dogs but is now starting to become comfortable doing this, in a calm and positive way.

It now only takes a couple of meetings, or a few games of fetch, to get to know new faces. Jasper will greet new dog friends calmly, and is happy to walk with other dogs nearby.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Staff have worked so hard with Jasper since he came to us, and he has come such a long way – we’re very proud of him.

“Our training and behaviour team have taken real time and effort to identify which areas Jasper needed to work on and have done so with understanding and patience. This, combined with the companionship, love and care from our centre’s canine carers has meant that Jasper has blossomed into a wonderful companion for his someone special.”

Jasper will need a quiet, adult-only home within an hour’s drive to the centre, and would enjoy the fuss and attention of being the only pet.

Perfect owners will be patient and understanding, with a secure garden where they can play games of fetch.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Contact 01273 452576 for more information or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk

READ MORE

Dog of the Week – Hugo

How to keep dogs cool in the heat - Shoreham Dogs Trust issue advice

VIDEO: World Cup football skill shown off by rescue dogs

SLIDESHOW: Paw-some fun day held by Dogs Trust Shoreham