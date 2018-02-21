Jive performance promotes anti-drugs campaign

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists The Jive Aces were on the streets of Worthing on Sunday to raise awareness of the danger of drugs.

The band has supported the Say No To Drugs, Say Yes To Life! campaign for 20 years.

The song and dance routines in Montague Square were part of the campaign, spreading good cheer with an energetic set of 1940s and 1950s jive and swing numbers.

The group played for free for more than two hours and were joined by The Duettes, a swing dance and retro harmony group.

The Jive Aces will also be performing in Worthing with four other rock and roll bands for their annual Big Jive All-Dayer on Saturday from 1pm to 1am, headlining the toe-tapping event for the fifth consecutive year.