Lancing A259 collision: Outpouring of grief as community mourns woman killed on seafront

Residents of Lancing and the surrounding areas have taken to social media to share their grief over a woman's tragic death this morning (January 6).

A woman in her late 50s was killed after colliding with a silver BMW in Brighton Road, Lancing, at around 7.20am, according to police.

The air ambulance leaves the scene

As the news was shared on Facebook, hundreds of Herald readers shared their sadness through comments and reactions to social media posts.

Many other commenters shared similar sentiments, sending thoughts and prayers to the victim, who has yet to be identified, and her family.

A huge emergency service response met the incident this morning, including the air ambulance, as crews worked to save the victim.