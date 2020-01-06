Lancing A259 collision: Woman in her 50s dies after colliding with car

A woman in her 50s has sadly been killed in a collision with a car along Lancing seafront.

Sussex Police said the woman, understood to be in her late 50s, was killed in a collision with a silver BMW this morning (January 6).

Emergency services on the scene

There was a huge emergency response at Beach Green at around 7.20am, including the arrival of the air ambulance, following the tragic incident.

The A259 was closed in both directions as crews worked on the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report online or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Desk.