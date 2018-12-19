Lancing Christmas festival a 'joyful community event'

There was a warm community spirit despite the cold weather at Lancing’s Christmas festival on Saturday.

The village’s regular monthly market was expanded for a festive event with extra craft, gift and charity stalls, as well as fun fair rides, a hot chestnut stand and Christmas entertainment.

Pantomime dames at the Christmas market. Photo by Carol Albury

Despite the cold weather, residents came out to support the event in North Road, which ran from 9am to 1pm, and was organised by Lancing Parish Council and Adur District Council.

Councillor Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, said: “The weather was freezing cold and very wet, but there was Christmas spirit in bucket loads, which made this event the warmest community get together that we could have hoped for.”

Lancing Brass managed to play a number of carols for the community to join in with, before their fingers became too cold to carry on, with Becca Hugget leading the singing.

Shoppers were also entertained by singer Hannah Churchill and violinist Matthew English, topped off by an appearance from Elvis, with the proceedings overseen by Kevin from the Sound Factory.

Father Christmas. Photo by Helen Plant

A Pantomime Dame put in an appearance alongside an array of entertaining Christmas characters.

Blue Dawg entertainment directed youngsters to visit Santa in his grotto, while a balloon modeller gave out free balloons and even Darth Vader popped along for a photo opportunity.

Santa said: “It was a very joyful community event, with many Lancing children and families braving the elements to give their Christmas present requests.

“High fives and lollies were enjoyed by all.”

Market stalls. Photo by Carol Albury

The event was the last Village Market in Lancing for the year.

The market will resume in 2019, taking place in Lancing’s North Road between 9am and 1pm every third Saturday of the month.

SEE MORE: Wick fire: 'Hero' grandson praised for saving his grandmother from house fire

Brooklands Park lake undergoing maintenance after an 'exciting' year of progress

Teenager caught in Worthing intended to sell heroin and crack cocaine



