Lancing college 'withdraws objections' to Albion's IKEA plans ahead of crunch meeting

Lancing College has today withdrawn its objections to plans for the first IKEA in Sussex - less than 24 hours before councillors meet to determine the project's fate.

According to a statement released by the developer behind plans for New Monks Farm, the historic school was no longer opposing plans for 600 homes and the Swedish furniture store.

Adur District Council's planning committee will meet tomorrow (Wednesday, October 3) to decide the plans, nearly three months after it deferred its decision.

Among the main reasons for the delay was to see if concerns from Lancing College could be addressed.

Martin Perry, director of New Monks Farm Development Limited, a subsidiary of Brighton and Hove Albion FC, said: "“The college has always been concerned that the closure of the Sussex Pad Junction, which is a requirement of Highways England as part of the development proposals for both New Monks Farm and the Airport, would inconvenience parents and students coming to the college.

"We are very pleased to have been able to find a way to work together to secure an access from the new roundabout on our development which will resolve this issue and secure the long-term future of the college."

Dominic Oliver, headmaster at Lancing College, issued a statement as part of the developer's announcement.

He said: “We have been working with New Monks Farm since it is important for us that our students and parents and people using the college are not inconvenienced by these proposals.

"We are pleased that we have been able to reach an agreement and will work together to secure the new access.”

