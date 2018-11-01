Lancing home on corner plot close to village centre

This fantastic two double bedroom end-of-terrace family home is in one of Lancing’s most premier positions.
The property, in Annweir Avenue, is within walking distance of the village centre and mainline railway station.
Accommodation comprises a large entrance hall which leads into both the living area and kitchen/breakfast room.
The living area will not disappoint on size and is a south aspect so natural light flows through.
The kitchen/breakfast room will be the perfect place to cook up a storm for when friends and family come to visit and has access into the private rear garden.
Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a large family bathroom.
Outside, there is a private rear garden with access to the front.
This home has plenty of storage and a viewing is highly recommended.
Price £270,000.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 28 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AB. Telephone 01903 750335 or email: lancing@jacobs-steel.co.uk