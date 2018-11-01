Lancing home on corner plot close to village centre

This fantastic two double bedroom end-of-terrace family home is in one of Lancing’s most premier positions.

The property, in Annweir Avenue, is within walking distance of the village centre and mainline railway station.

Property

Accommodation comprises a large entrance hall which leads into both the living area and kitchen/breakfast room.

The living area will not disappoint on size and is a south aspect so natural light flows through.

The kitchen/breakfast room will be the perfect place to cook up a storm for when friends and family come to visit and has access into the private rear garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a large family bathroom.

Property

Outside, there is a private rear garden with access to the front.

This home has plenty of storage and a viewing is highly recommended.

Price £270,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 28 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AB. Telephone 01903 750335 or email: lancing@jacobs-steel.co.uk